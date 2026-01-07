Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen running for Attorney General

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The District Attorney (DA) for El Paso and Teller Counties is running for Attorney General. Michael Allen is seeking the Republican nomination.

Allen was first elected as DA in 2020 and re-elected last year. He faces a field of Democratic candidates, including current Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

Allen still has two years left as DA before he is term-limited.

So far, one other Republican candidate, Connor Pennington, has filed with the Secretary of State's Office.

