First five bills of 2026 Colorado legislative session introduced Wednesday

COLORADO (KOAA) — The 2026 Colorado legislative session is officially underway. Colorado lawmakers are set to address some of the state's most pressing issues over the next 120 days.
Right away, Colorado Senate Democrats introduced the first five bills of the 2026 legislative session. They aim to do the following:
- increase affordable housing stock
- lower utility bills for low-income Coloradans
- boost electric vehicle battery re-use and recycling
- build safer communities
- protect Colorado from threats to civil rights
Democrats say these aligned with their priorities, which they announced ahead of the session. Senate Democrats also added they have no plans to compromise with the Trump Administration.
During their caucus Wednesday, Republicans said Democrats need to rein in their spending.
Although Trump's signature legislation last year, the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, created an immediate shortfall in the state budget, Republicans say Democrats can't blame that as Colorado faces another projected $850 million deficit.
___
Shots fired on UCCS campus over parking dispute Monday, suspect in custody
Alerts went out to UCCS students and faculty after a shooting on campus Monday night. News5 learned the suspected shooter was a former student as of last summer.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.