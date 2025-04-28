Final reading for sit lie ordinance in Pueblo happening Monday

PUEBLO — There will be a final reading Monday of an ordinance that would allow the Pueblo Police Department to write tickets for people blocking sidewalks or walkways near businesses.

This vote was supposed to happen two weeks ago, but it was postponed until Monday.

WATCH: Asking locals if a no sit-lie ordinance would help or hurt Pueblo

It essentially would make sitting or lying on a sidewalk in Downtown Pueblo illegal between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department says this is about public safety.

The first reading passed unanimously last month.

WATCH: Pueblo City Council members voted to move sit-lie ordinance to second vote

An ordinance like this failed three years ago.

Those against it say it criminalizes homelessness and is discriminatory against those with disabilities.

