Final day Wednesday for late military ballots to be accepted for city election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday is an important deadline for the city election Colorado Springs just had, as it's the last day late military and overseas ballots will be accepted.

In the April election, Colorado Springs voters decided on new city council seats.

It is also the last day voters with a disputed signature can cure their ballot, which is the process you have to go through when you have to correct minor errors, usually involving voter identification issues.

This process typically could matter in close races if the margins are razor thin.

In District 3, Brandy Williams leads by 500 votes, and in District 6, Roland Rainey Jr. leads by 600 votes.

There was a 23% turnout, and the results will be certified on April 11.

To view unofficial results of the city election, click here.

