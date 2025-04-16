Federal judge temporarily blocks deportations of immigrants in Colorado

COLORADO — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportations of immigrants in Colorado under the 'Alien Enemies Act,' which is used by President Donald Trump's Administration.

A U.S. District Judge issued the emergency order Monday night after the ACLU intervened on behalf of two Venezuelan men being held in Denver. The ACLU says the men feared they'd be wrongly linked to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang President Trump says is "invading" the U.S.

But, critics say the White House is fear-mongering to justify an anti-immigrant agenda.

This follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision last week requiring federal hearings for deportations under President Trump's declaration. Judges in New York and Texas have also enacted pauses while the administration develops a formal appeals process.

The Colorado order stands 14 days. A hearing is set for April 21.

Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28. Asking locals if a no sit-lie ordinance would help or hurt Pueblo

