Empty chair town hall: southern Coloradans look to ask Rep. Crank 'unanswered' questions

COLORADO SPRINGS — A room full of 200 people at the IBEW and more joining online wondering why hasn’t Colorado District 5 Representative (Rep.) Jeff Crank (R) answered their questions.

The town hall started with several speakers, some of whom intend to run for offices and even oppose the congressman.

Later on, a line formed, where person by person shared questions they would like the representative to answer. Questions about topics like cuts to Medicaid.

“I’ve been in nursing 48 years, but a nurse practitioner providing cardiology care for the last 30 plus," said Nurse Practitioner and Attendee Deb Griffin. “These are our seniors, our elderly, our disabled, handicapped, and they are dependent for health care on Medicare and Medicaid, and if that budgets cut, they're not going to get the care that they need.”

A large veteran presence was also in the crowd Monday night, some of whom told me they have yet to hear from their representative about their VA concerns.

“I’m 100% disabled veteran, and my husband had to have surgery last October," said Army veteran Naomi Rockafellow. "We paid the copay for the surgery, and then January this year, we got a bill for the surgery. Nobody's answered my question.”

We contacted Rep. Crank, who sent us this statement:

“I have no interest in entertaining an organization like Indivisible that has a long history of supporting defunding the police.” Rep. Crank (R)

Indivisible was the organization behind the event.

___





Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.