Employees in federal DEI offices to be placed on paid administrative leave

COLORADO — Starting Wednesday, workers in any federal Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) and Accessibility Offices will be on paid administrative leave.

Although President Donald Trump's executive order could have no direct impact to local organizations, some say it is frustrating to see what they believe is not being recognized by the government.

Maria Cordova was diagnosed with adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). She says it gets more difficult when she tries to work.

"I get fidgety so being able to stand up helps me focus," said Cordova.

Unlike other disabilities, ADHD is invisible, but she says it's still hard to accomplish certain things every day. Hearing about the possibility of losing a federal office for accessibility issues is personal.

"I'm frustrated and devastated," said Cordova. "It wants to keep people from resources that they need (and) from (the) knowledge that they are looking for. (It) feels like it doesn't want people to be included."

The Independence Center helps 7,000 people with disabilities every year. The center's CEO, Indy Frazee, tells News5 although the DEI Office could close for good, the center's work will stand strong and continue.

"Accessibility and disability are a part of (the) DEI movement… that's what we are about," said Frazee.

Frazee says the center's work is too important to stop, even if the funding could be cut short.

"We have to be proactive, and advocating to make sure that the funds are being appropriated to us continue," said Frazee.

The Independence Center is part of Visit COS' own DEI Committee, which is led Alexea Veneracion.

"Our work continues," said Veneracion. "Our priorities remain the same. We are (about) tourism and travel. In the tourism industry, you want everyone to feel welcome."

