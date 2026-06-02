El Paso County completes logic and accuracy test ahead of primary election day

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County conducted its logic and accuracy test Tuesday, ensuring all voting machines and systems are ready for primary day.

The state-mandated test is designed to confirm all voting machines and other systems are working properly, verifying that every vote gets counted correctly. Officials run test ballots through the machines, then hand count everything to double-check the results.

Judges from the Democratic and Republican Parties, as well as and independents, took part in the test.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleicher said the test is crucial for a smooth election.

"What we do is we go through the whole election system and we sit there and we tabulate all of those ballots to get to the end result and make sure everything adds up. If you don't get to 100%, you cannot begin the election," said Schleicher.

Ballots will begin going out to voters on Monday.

Schleicher also has an important reminder for voters, double-check and make sure your voter registration is up to date. If it is not, you will not receive your ballot in the mail and will have to vote in person.

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