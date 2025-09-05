El Paso County Clerk defends Colorado's mail-in voting system, cited as reason for moving Space Command

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Clerk, Steve Schleiker, is defending Colorado's mail-in voting system after President Donald Trump cited it as a reason for moving Space Command out of Colorado Springs.
During the president's announcement about the relocation, he repeated previous claims about mail ballots and said Colorado had "automatically crooked elections."
Schleiker says he was taken aback by those statements, and he pointed out that the president won El Paso County with nearly 54% of the vote. He says the president's comments suggest that those hundreds of thousands of local voters don't matter.
Schleiker also says, ironically, President Trump's support in El Paso County was nearly identical to his support in Alabama's Madison County, where Space Command is moving.
