Effort to recall Colorado Springs City Councilman Tom Bailey falls short

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The number of signatures collected to recall Colorado Springs City Councilman Tom Bailey has fallen short.

Homeowners in the Pine Creek neighborhood of Colorado Springs were pushing to recall Councilman Bailey over his vote to approve funding for the Royal Pine apartment complex.

The complex is being built near North Union and North Powers Boulevards.

People in the Pine Creek neighborhood say the project will cause more traffic and safety concerns. They say Councilman Bailey has lost touch with his constituents by approving the project.

According to numbers from the City of Colorado Springs, the recall campaign turned in 1,605 certified signatures, which is 159 short of the number needed to qualify for a recall election.

The group now has 30 days to gather additional signatures to make up the difference. If they succeed, Councilman Bailey would have five days to decide whether to resign or face a recall election.

