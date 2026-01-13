District Attorney Michael Allen officially announces run for Attorney General

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — District Attorney (DA) Michael Allen is officially making a run for Attorney General (AG). He made a formal announcement at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Monday night.

Allen has been the DA for El Paso and Teller Counties for the past four years.

News5 spoke with Allen about what makes him the best candidate.

"I want to stop some of these politically motivated lawsuits that have been filed," said Allen. "I want to make sure that we're going after criminals when we need to go after criminals and that we're creating, as best we possibly can, a strong economic state that welcomes business as opposed to rejects it and pushes them to other states."

Allen is running to replace current AG Phil Weiser, who is, in turn, running for governor this year.

