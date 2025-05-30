DHS takes El Paso County off list of sanctuary jurisdictions Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has taken El Paso County off its list of sanctuary jurisdictions.

Thursday, the county was on to list, and as of Friday, it's off.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal says he believes DHS made a mistake and says the county is not a sanctuary county.

Sheriff Roybal and the following released a statement regarding this, which you can view below:



Congressman Jeff Crank

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

El Paso County Commissioners:

Carrie Geitner Holly Williams Bill Wysong Cory Applegate Cami Bremer





“There is no daylight between President Trump and El Paso County on our efforts to combat illegal immigration and hold criminals accountable in the Pikes Peak region. Coloradans are suffering from the failures of Biden’s open border policies, as well as sanctuary laws enacted by Governor Polis and his allies in the legislature.



We are grateful for the amended designation. The record now reflects the truth:



Congressman Crank, Congresswoman Boebert, Sheriff Roybal, and the El Paso County Commissioners are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the citizens who work, live, worship, and raise their families in the Pikes Peak region.



We are working to reverse Colorado’s sanctuary laws, and we are fully collaborating with ICE Officials, as state statute allows. Together, we have provided testimony, called attention to the rising crime rate, and fortified El Paso County as an anti-sanctuary.



Let us be clear, we will not pander to Denver politicians, whose political agenda has made Colorado less safe for everyone.” Congressman Jeff Crank, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Sheriff Joe Roybal, and El Paso County Commissioners Carrie Geitner, Holly Williams, Bill Wysong, Cory Applegate, and Cami Bremer

DHS put out the list, saying these areas are undermining federal immigration law and will ask those areas to review and revise policies to align with the federal law.

DHS identifies 39 of Colorado's 64 counties as sanctuary jurisdictions, including the following in southern Colorado:



Baca County

Bent County

Custer County

Huerfano County

Kiowa County

Las Animas County

Lincoln County

Otero County

Park County

Prowers County

Pueblo County



For all full list of sanctuary counties across all 50 states, visit DHS website.

___

First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others Retired Air Force Colonel Samantha Weeks was the first female solo Thunderbird pilot. Dianne Derby talks with her about what it took to get there as how she is using her retirement to teach and inspire others. First female Air Force Thunderbird solo pilot using retirement to teach and encourage others

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.