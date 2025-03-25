Deadline Monday for voters to mail in ballots for April 1 Municipal Election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday is the deadline for voters in Colorado Springs to mail in their ballots for the April 1 Municipal Election.

All six city council seats are on the ballot. You will vote for your district based on where you live. After Monday, your ballot will have to be dropped off at the city clerk's office or one of the 24/7 drop-off boxes around town.

"We have 28 ballot boxes, so I really encourage everyone to just drop it in one of those boxes," said Sarah Johnson, Colorado Springs City Clerk. "Basically, 90% of the people drop it in a box every year, we get fewer and fewer returned by mail."

You can drop them off any time up until Election Night.

News5 partnered with The Gazette to make sure you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. We hosted six city council forums for each of the districts in Colorado Springs.

News5's Alasyn Zimmerman moderated the forums where the candidates shared their opinions on public safety and growth. You can watch all of the forums below:

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 1

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 2

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 3

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 4

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 5

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 6

