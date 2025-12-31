Colorado to tighten rules on gun shows starting in 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting January 1, 2026, gun shows across Colorado will be required to follow a new set of regulations aimed at tightening oversight and improving public safety under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

House Bill 25-1238 requires gun show promoters to submit a security plan to local law enforcement ahead of an event, carry liability insurance, and ensure firearm sales comply with Colorado’s three-day waiting period.

The law also mandates surveillance cameras inside venues and in parking lots.

Supporters of the bill say the changes are meant to strengthen enforcement of laws that already exist.

“This law is not about those who are following the law,” said Rep. Sean Camacho (D). “It’s about those who aren’t.”

The legislation also introduces new age restrictions. Anyone under the age of 21 will be barred from entering a gun show without a parent or guardian, with exceptions for members of the military and law enforcement.

Camacho said that provision was one of the most debated parts of the bill.

“That was a big discussion because you have to be 21 years old to buy a handgun,” said Rep. Camacho. “So, if you are under that, then you need a guardian.”

Gun store managers and gun rights advocates, however, say the law could have unintended consequences, especially for smaller gun shows that rely on temporary venues.

“They're super overbearing,” said Jeremy ‘CanJesus’ Manson, general manager at Spartan Defense in Colorado Springs.

Manson said the surveillance requirements in particular could be costly and difficult to implement.

“They expect a full video surveillance system to be put in,” he said. “A lot of these venues don’t have those setups already, so you’re going to have to temporarily set it up, and that’s not feasible for some.”

Manson also questioned the age restrictions, noting that many vendors at gun shows sell items that are not firearms.

“There are so many other things at a gun show that you don’t have to be 21 to buy,” he said.

Gun rights advocates echo those concerns.

"We called this measure the ‘Gun Show Strangulation Act’, because that's exactly what its going to do to gun shows in the state of Colorado" said Ian Escalante, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. "It’s going to make it nearly impossible for smaller gun shows to exist in this state."

Escalante added that many community venues lack the infrastructure required to comply with the new rules.

“They don’t have massive surveillance systems at these small community centers,” he said. “The hosts then have to go out of pocket to obtain all the equipment and they’re just not going to do it.”

When asked, how does he envision gun shows moving into 2026, he said, “I think we're gonna see a lot less of them. I think we could very well see people getting in trouble here. I hate to see it, but I think this is going to be so difficult to comply with. We're going to see less gun shows across the board, and we're going to see less people going to gun shows because they're afraid of entrapment.”

“We have seen that the gun violence has been impacting our community, and we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can as policymakers to make this a safe experience,” said Rep. Camacho.

Under the law, gun show promoters who fail to comply could face misdemeanor charges. Repeated violations could result in a five-year ban on hosting gun shows in Colorado.

The law is set to take effect January 1, 2026.

