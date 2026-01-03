Colorado to permanently livestream legislative committee hearings

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, the Executive Committee of the Legislative Council voted to continue video streaming for all hearings on a year round basis starting this month.

The pilot program for the livestreaming ran from July 30 to November 5 in the following five committee rooms:



Old State Library

Old Supreme Court Chamber

House Committee Room 0112

Senate Committee Room 357

Committee Room A in the Legislative Services Building

According to a report by the Legislative Council Staff, viewers accessed livestreamed video more than 15,000 times. The report also says around 60% of views were during August's special session.

Viewers accessed the live streams for the 10 committees of reference, which met during the special session 4,500 times. According to the report, the live stream was accessed more than 2,500 times.

The report also says the feedback had been "very positive," and viewers "were especially happy to be able to see slide presentations live."

Speaker Julie McCluskie, a Democrat from Dillon, released the following statment regarding the livestream:

By greenlighting the video streaming of committee hearings, we’re opening up more opportunities for Coloradans to engage in the legislative process. A recent report found that the committee video streaming pilot project was accessed over 15,000 times between 35 committee hearings this interim. Coloradans are already using this option to tune in to our state government. I am excited the legislature has expanded video livestreaming and will continue to stream committee hearings in the 2026 legislative session and beyond.” Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon.

To view the report, click here.

