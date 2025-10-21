Colorado Springs residents file petition to recall Councilman Tom Bailey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs residents have filed a petition to recall District 2 City Councilman Tom Bailey, just six months after he took office.

The recall effort centers around the Royal Pines affordable housing complex planned for construction near North Union Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard, though organizers cite additional grievances with Bailey's voting record.

Tim Lewin, who lives near the proposed development site and is organizing the recall petition, said the effort extends beyond the housing project.

"Pick your issue. This is not just a Royal Pines apartment issue, this is an issue all throughout the district," said Lewin.

The finalized petition references Bailey's support for the Ford Amphitheater and the Karman Line annexation, alleging these positions contradict the wishes of his constituents.

"When the concerns of the citizens are not being heard, it is the duty of those citizens to take action," said Lewin.

Bailey did not have time for an interview, but addressed the grievances in a written statement. He noted that he was not a council member when Royal Pines' development or the Karman Line annexation was initially approved.

However, the petition states Bailey voted in favor of the annexation. When asked about this discrepancy, Lewin said the vote represents Bailey's broader support for development where citizens oppose it.

"It's really not about the Karman Line annexation vote, it's about what it represents. He is for development in a place where the citizens do not want it," said Lewin.

Bailey responded in a statement stating the following:

"Holding a different view does not mean I'm ignoring constituents or lacking transparency. I don't claim to have all the answers, but I do know that I am doing the best I can to understand what my fellow citizens want." Councilman Tom Bailey

According to the city's charter, organizers need just under 1,800 signatures to trigger a recall election. Lewin said if they collect enough signatures, constituents will work to nominate Bailey's potential replacement.

Bailey ran unopposed in District 2 earlier this year.

Lewin acknowledged that Bailey's vote likely did not change the outcome of the council's decision on the development, but emphasized the importance of being heard by their representative.

"We don't even need to leave the Pine Creek community to get those signatures," said Lewin.

