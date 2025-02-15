Colorado Springs' new marijuana tax could shape the city's future

COLORADO SPRINGS — In 2022, voters in Colorado Springs approved a special 5% recreational marijuana sales tax. The city has designated the revenue from this new tax to benefit public safety, mental health services, and programs addressing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for veterans.

This tax could potentially support local organizations, such as the Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience, which provides mental health services to a variety of populations, including veterans.

According to the Institute, more than 600 clients seek care each month, 85% of whom are veterans or active military personnel. First responders and individuals who have experienced significant personal trauma are also served by the Institute.

Nicole Weis, Director of Healing and Community Programs of the Institute, emphasized the critical role of funding in improving access to quality mental health care: "To be able to use grants, funds, and some of the revenue that taxes can provide to help get some of those individuals into quality care can go a huge way in people being able to access care."

Many of the clients at the Institute are uninsured, and even those with insurance face high co-pays, making care unaffordable for some.

Weis highlighted the importance of additional funding: "To be able to provide additional funding for some of those exceptions is critical in Colorado Springs and El Paso County."

However, the specific allocation of the marijuana tax revenue is yet to be determined. Vanessa Zink, a representative with the City of Colorado Springs, stated that the City Council would make funding decisions at a later date.

At the state level, a 15% recreational marijuana sales tax contributes to various sectors, including the following:



schools

the state general fund

healthcare

health education

law enforcement

substance abuse prevention and treatment

Weis remains hopeful that the city will ensure transparency regarding the use of the tax revenue.

"I think a lot of people would be more willing to accept that tax or be more understanding of those taxes for any number of products if they knew what those funds were going to in the end," said Weis.

When considering both city and state taxes, residents of Colorado Springs will pay a total tax rate of 23% on recreational marijuana.

