Colorado Springs councilman hosts town hall to address speeding, road construction concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Councilman Roland Rainey is hosting a town hall meeting on Tuesday night to gather community feedback on public safety issues affecting District 6 residents.

The meeting focuses on Rainey's top priority, addressing rising concerns about crime and traffic safety on the east side of the city.

“I'm really going to focus on my number one priority, which has been on a lot of folks' minds," said Rainey.

Rainey represents District 6 in Colorado Springs. He said the recent increases in petty theft and car theft have prompted discussions about enhanced safety measures.

"There has been small upticks of crime, petty theft, car theft, we want to make sure we get that ratcheted down. There's also been a lot of conversation about traffic lights, speed cameras," said Rainey.

Colorado Springs Police Department members will join the town hall to explain new public safety technologies and provide updates on speed cameras.

"To give them an opportunity to actually explain what some of the new technologies that they are bringing about to enhance public safety, but also to give them an opportunity to explain what's happening with speed cameras," said Rainey.

Snow plowing policies will also be addressed during the meeting, as residents have questioned why plows don't service neighborhood streets.

"There's been a lot of conversations about how come the snow plows don't come through the neighborhoods. So, Public Works will be here to explain why they don't go into the neighborhoods," said Rainey.

Public Works officials will provide updates on ongoing road construction projects in District 6, including work on Banning Lewis Parkway, Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road.

"There's a little bit of construction on Issaquah Drive, so I want to make sure that people understand why that construction is happening at this time," said Rainey.

Rainey encourages all District 6 residents to attend and share their concerns.

"Coming to town halls and interacting with your city councilman is absolutely critical because I need to hear from my constituents. I need to get a better understanding of what's on their mind, what's driving their thought processes, what's their major concerns," said Rainey.

The town hall takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Police Department's Stetson Hills Substation's community room. The substation is located near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road.

