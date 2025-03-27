Colorado Springs community reacts to city's accessory dwelling units ordinance changes

COLORADO SPRINGS— Colorado Springs City Council changed how new Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) will be built. An ADU is an additional home on someone's property.

"My home was impacted. Many of our family's friends lost their homes," said Kerri Waite.

Waite says she still remembers the summer 13 years ago when the Waldo Canyon Fire tore through the west side of Colorado Springs. She says she wants smart growth and less density in the city because she doesn't want houses to be the fuel for the fire.

"We want wildfire hazard and safety-informed planning," said Waite.

Waite lives in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). This is the area where houses meet undeveloped wildland vegetation, which puts residents at risk of wildfire.

One change to the proposed ADU ordinance is allowing attached and detached ADUs in all zone districts where single-family homes are allowed, except the WUI area.

She says she welcomes this change.

"I'm grateful for the council for listening," said Waite.

News5 also checked back with a local ADU builder, Stream Home Construction, for comments.

"I definitely understand where everyone is coming from, wildland and fire risk areas," said Alex Kosley, CEO of Stream Home Construction.

However, Kosley says he's not too happy about the new height limitations.

The proposed law requires the maximum height of a detached ADU to be no more than 16 feet. But with garage conversion, 25 feet is allowed.

"It does limit what we can do," said Kosley.

He says he would like the change to require one off-street parking space.

"We built parking spaces. We definitely aren't trying to build ADUs to create problems and traffic issues," said Kosley.

Waite and Kosley tell News5 they are satisfied with what the proposed ordinance now looks like. Colorado Springs City Council will make a final vote on April 8.

"I think it's a big step in the right direction," said Waite.

___





Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area. If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs! Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.