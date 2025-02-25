Colorado Springs City Council votes to allow e-bikes on trails Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs City Council gave the green light for class one electronic bike (e-bike) users to hit the trails.

Class one e-bikes help riders when they pedal and allow them to go up to 20 miles per hour.

Former City Council Member Wayne Williams says he is not against e-bikes, but he says it should be up to voters to decide, not council. That's because voters approved a special tax for Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS).

Williams wrote a letter to council saying citizens will seek to overturn the ordinance through the courts. Barring any legal action, the ordinance goes into effect July 1.

