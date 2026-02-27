Colorado Representatives unanimously pass bill, aims to protect farmers

COLORADO (KOAA) — Thursday, Representatives in the Colorado House unanimously passed a bill that aims to protect farmers all across the state.

Right now, current laws do not prevent out of state businesses from using "Colorado Grown" labels on their products. This means they can make this false claim and undercut prices of products that are actually sourced and made in the state.

The new law will prevent this practice unless the seller obtains their produce from the state.

This will help ensure customers their money is going towards supporting Colorado grown products and farmers.

