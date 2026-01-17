Colorado lawmakers propose extending clean energy deadlines amid rising utility costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado lawmakers are proposing new legislation that would give utilities more time to meet the state's ambitious clean energy goals as residents grapple with rising electricity bills.

George Gotch, a Colorado Springs resident, has watched his utility bill double over 11 years, a 6.5% annual increase that he says makes a significant difference for many people.

"I think they don't really think these things out or maybe they're influenced by politics," said Gotch.

Gotch supports clean energy but finds himself frustrated by rising bills and what he sees as unrealistic deadlines.

Current Colorado law requires utilities to cut greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2030. However, House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell, who sponsors the new bill, says current challenges make that timeline nearly impossible to meet.

"When that transition is being rushed when timelines are unrealistic and when reliability is treated as an afterthought, the result is higher prices and a more fragile system that is not responsible governance," said Caldwell.

For Gotch, affordability remains the top priority.

"The affordability issue has to be addressed because people need to be able to afford to have power and to live decently," he said.

Senate Bill 26-022 is sponsored by the following:



Sen. Marc Snyder

Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson

Rep. Amy Paschal

House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell

The bill would allow utilities to notify the state of challenges by May 31 and submit updated clean energy plans by the end of this year. The bill also limits regulatory action to keep rates from rising more than 1.5% annually while maintaining reliability.

"For seniors on fixed incomes for working parents for rural communities these increases are not sustainable," said Caldwell.

Gotch believes utilities are being honest about needing more time, calling it "a logistic problem." He doesn't think the current goals are achievable.

"They're not going to meet the goals. It's impossible," he said.

Utilities have already invested in solar and energy storage technology and are joining a regional transmission organization to access cheaper renewable energy sources.

For Gotch, success would mean "consistent rates that don't go up that much and just pretty much transparency and consistency of the bill."

The bill was introduced this week and is still awaiting consideration by the Colorado legislature.

