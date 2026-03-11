Colorado lawmakers consider alcohol fees to fund addiction recovery as breweries raise concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill (HB26-1271) that would add new fees on beer, wine and spirits to help fund addiction recovery programs.

Supporters say the additional funding could help address growing alcohol addiction issues across the state. But some business owners worry that the added costs could put even more pressure on an industry already struggling.

At Goat Patch Brewing Company, owner Justin Grant says his business expanded just last year.

“In 2025, we opened a door here,” said Grant.

But he says not every brewery is seeing the same success.

“We lost 100 breweries last year in 2025. Some of my friends closed their doors,” Grant said.

The proposal would create three separate enterprises within the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration focused on beer, spirits, and wine. The programs would be funded through new fees on alcohol manufacturers and wholesale distributors based on the amount of alcohol sold.

Under the proposal, the fees would include:



Beer, cider, and apple wine: $0.05 per gallon

Spirits: $0.35 per liter

Wine: $0.07 per liter

Grant says breweries are already dealing with rising costs.

“I think the cost of goods across the board has pretty much increased with a lot of things that are happening,” Grant said. “We’re starting to see some of those things plateau out, but still not where they need to be.”

Meanwhile, addiction recovery providers say the funding could make a significant difference.

At Silver Linings Recovery, leaders say they are expanding into a new location to serve a growing number of people seeking help.

Angel Hixon with the recovery center says alcohol addiction remains one of the most common issues they see.

“We house 37 men here, and all but two are here for alcohol-related issues,” said Hixon.

She says many people struggling with addiction were introduced to alcohol at a young age.

“Under the age of 16 years old was their first drug of choice, alcohol,” said Hixon. “We need to help these people as much as we can.”

If approved, the new fees would fund programs aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm across Colorado, including residential treatment programs, intensive outpatient programs and detox centers.

“The funding helps,” said Hixon. “It’s for profit, nonprofit, residential programs, IOP, detox centers.”

Still, some brewers worry the additional fees could create more challenges for small businesses already facing tight budgets.

“It will directly impact us in a negative way,” said Grant.

