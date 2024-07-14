Watch Now
Colorado lawmakers condemn political violence after shooting at Trump rally

Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio spoke with a Colorado professor on the potential fallout from the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Denver7's Jaclyn Allen spoke with former Oathkeeper Jason Van Tatenhove about "violent extremism."
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 14, 2024

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers are speaking out against any form of political violence after an apparent shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was “fine” after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor says the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

After the shooting, several members of the state’s congressional delegation expressed their condemnation of political violence.

Democrat Sen. John Hickenlooper (D) posted the following on X:

"Political violence is never the answer in a democracy. Hoping former President Trump recovers from this terrible attack."

Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet posted the following on X:

"Political violence in any form is unacceptable. Grateful to law enforcement and Secret Security for their immediate response."

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn posted the following on X:

"I am praying for President Trump, his family, and everyone in attendance today. We all wish him a speedy recovery from any harm done to him."

Democrat Rep. Jason Crow posted the following on X:

"Political violence has no place in our democracy. Period. My thoughts are with former President Trump and all those impacted."

Democrat Rep. Yadira Caraveo posted the following on X:

"Political violence is unacceptable. What happened tonight must be condemned by all Americans. We are a democracy. My thoughts are with former President Trump and all those who were impacted at the rally. I pray for a speedy recovery."

Colorado Dems condemned the violence, even as one of their own penned a social media post calling response to the shooting "sympathy for the devil." The chair of the Colorado Dems, Shad Murib, called the post "regrettable." In the same post, Murib said the party condemns congresswoman Lauren Boebert for "recklessly and dangerously blaming President Biden for today’s attack."

He had previously written on social media that the state party "strongly condemns the attack" on Trump.



