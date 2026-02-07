Colorado housing bill could speed up affordable housing projects, drawing mixed reactions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A bill aimed at speeding up the construction of affordable housing across Colorado has cleared the House and is now headed to the Senate.

Supporters of House Bill 1001 say the measure would make it easier to approve housing developments and help address the state’s ongoing housing shortage.

Others, however, warn that streamlining the process could come at the expense of local control and public safety.

Near Woodmen and Marksheffel Roads in Colorado Springs, construction is underway on a new 50-unit affordable housing project.

“We’ve got a crisis in housing,” said Lee Patke, Executive Director of Greccio Housing.

Patke says there have been many challenges to building affordable housing.

“When it comes to getting an approval and getting under construction, there are many barriers that can delay a project for months or years, which adds costs to the project,” said Patke.

HB 1001 is designed to remove some of those barriers. The bill would allow certain groups to build housing on land they already own with fewer regulatory hurdles. You can view them below:



A nonprofit organization with a demonstrated history of providing affordable housing.

A nonprofit organization that provides public transit.

A nonprofit organization that has entered into an agreement with another nonprofit organization with a demonstrated history of providing affordable housing, provided that the agreement requires the nonprofit organization with a demonstrated history of providing affordable housing to develop a residential development on the property.

A school district.

A state college or university.

A housing authority.

A local or regional transit district or a regional transportation authority serving one or more counties.



Still, some neighbors worry that easing restrictions could lead to high-density development without enough oversight. Wildfire safety and growth management were among the concerns raised by some community members.

“This bill will just be another way that developers work through nonprofits to continue their same pattern to build more apartments that aren’t truly affordable,” said Kerri Waite with Westside Voices for Responsible Development.

Opponents say streamlining approvals could open the door to unchecked growth, particularly in areas where infrastructure and emergency access are already strained.

State Senator Tony Exum, who supports the bill, says safeguards are built into the legislation.

“That’s why we limit it to five acres,” said Exum. “We put some doable guardrails around this for nonprofits that have a history of working with affordable housing.”

Exum says the goal is to use unused land to tackle the housing shortage while maintaining reasonable limits.

“We need to pursue every option that is available,” he said.

Waite argues that some decisions should remain within local governments' purview.

“Certain aspects of development planning and urban planning belong at the local level,” she said.

If the bill passes, it would take effect in December of 2027.

___

____

