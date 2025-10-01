Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado House District 14 vacancy nomination paperwork rejected

Colorado's Department of State has rejected paperwork to fill a vacant house seat because the process broke state law.
colorado capitol
Posted
and last updated

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Department of State has rejected nominating paperwork from the Colorado House District 14 vacancy committee.

The district surrounds the Air Force Academy and covers a large part of Colorado Springs.

On September 15, House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese (R) resigned from her seat.

Under Colorado law, a vacancy committee can not select anyone until they mail a written notice of a meeting to members, The notice must be mailed out at least 10 days before the meeting.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, the vacancy committee met on September 22, which is less than 10 days after Pugliese's
resignation.

On September 24, the Department of State received the nominating paperwork, which was deemed insufficient because the vacancy committee did not follow Colorado law.

The Colorado Secretary of State says the vacancy committee can resubmit nominating paperwork as long as they follow Colorado law.

