Colorado House Democrats take major step toward updating state's election system

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado House Democrats took a major step toward updating the state's election system, which is already highly-regarded by many outside groups, passing a new bill on a preliminary vote.

The bill includes several key changes. First, polling centers would no longer be allowed to close early, allowing them to stay open longer if they run low on supplies, including ballots.

Ballots would be mailed out earlier to protect against mail delays, and the bill would also add more drop boxes at Colorado colleges with at least 1,000 students enrolled.

It also requires employers to give their employees two hours of paid time off to vote while polls are open without a penalty.

If a Senate seat becomes vacant, it would have to be filled by someone from the same political party as the person who previously held it, which could happen this year if Senator Michael Bennet wins the governor's office.

The bill heads back to the House Tuesday for its third and final reading before passage.

