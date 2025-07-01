Colorado gun store owners frustrated as new state gun laws take effect on July 1

COLORADO (KOAA) — Buying or selling firearms is going to be more difficult in Colorado. Two major gun laws take effect on July 1.

Those supporting the laws say they emphasize responsible gun sales and ownership. However, gun store owners say they are frustrated.

"This is infuriating for all of us," said Jeremy Manson, General Manager with Spartan Defense.

Manson says the new laws will make it hard to sell firearms to customers, which could mean eventually shutting down some gun stores.

HB 1353 starts on Tuesday. Colorado gun stores are now required to have a state firearms dealer permit.

"Dealer permitting is very overbearing," said Manson.

He says he still has to deal with many unpredictable situations.

"They still haven't figured out fingerprinting for it," said Manson. "I don't have solid answers for customers."

Paul Dye is a local gun owner. He says the new laws make him feel like a criminal.

"You feel like you are sneaking around," said Dye.

HB 1174 also starts on July 1. It requires new training for people to apply for and renew permits to carry a concealed handgun.

Another gun owner, Jason Teeters, says he's not too happy about the change, either.

"I have to go through more training to get another firearm," said Teeters. "I'm not frustrated... It's infuriating."

Under the new law, businesses that do not obtain a state-issued permit by July 1 could face a fine of up to $250,000.

"This is our livelihood. I got a guy in back expecting a kid in December," said Manson. "Colorado is making it almost impossible to be able to work in the industry."

