Colorado Governor Jared Polis visits Pueblo Friday

PUEBLO — Governor Jared Polis made the rounds in Pueblo Friday. One of his stops was at Pueblo Community College (PCC).

The state invested more than $1 million to expand the college's welding program in 2020. The program is one of the most popular on campus, attracting more than 300 students a year.

"Having the expansion allowed... us to add 10 more welding stations so that we can throw another class in here in any one of our time slots and potentially get 10, 12, 15 more students into the program at that point," said Catlin Davis with PCC.

The governor also went to Risley Middle School to speak with AmeriCorps and the role it plays throughout the state. He also had lunch with the Slovenian Ambassador and Consul to celebrate the partnership between Colorado and Slovenia.

