Colorado Governor Jared Polis to deliver final State of the State Address as 2026 Legislative Session begins

2026 General Assembly Begins in Colorado

Colorado lawmakers returned to the State Capitol on Wednesday as Democrats and Republicans geared up to tackle a variety of challenges as we head into 2026. Lawmakers are set to tackle a $850 million budget deficit the state faces.

On Wednesday, lawmakers made their opening remarks and laid out their plans to address this challenge from both sides of the aisle. Promising to quell the political polarity between both parties, stand up to Washington, and make life more affordable for Coloradans.

Watch State Senators and Representatives Deliver Their Opening Remarks Ahead of the Legislative Session

2026 State of the State Address

Colorado Governor Jared Polis will be wrapping up his tenure as Colorado's Governor, a position he won in 2018. Polis will deliver his final State of the State Address, which you can watch live at 11:00 a.m. in the video player below.

Local Focus on Competency Laws

A 2024 change to Colorado's competency law is under intense scrutiny after forcing the dismissal of a high-profile murder case. The law now mandates that judges "shall" dismiss cases where a defendant is found incompetent to stand trial, removing judicial discretion.

This change led to the dropping of all charges, including second-degree murder, against Joel Lang, the man accused of killing Kristy Kerst in a hit-and-run in November 2024. The victim's family says they are devastated by the lack of justice.

The issue has now become a top priority for lawmakers in the 2026 legislative session, with the mayors of Colorado Springs, Denver, and Aurora sending a joint letter to Governor Polis urging action on competency and mental health laws.

Watch: Her Mom Was Killed, Now She's Fighting the Law That Freed the Suspect

