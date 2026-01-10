Colorado, four other states sue Trump administration over funding freeze

COLORADO (KOAA) — Five Democratic-led states, including Colorado, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration after it froze some benefits for low-income families.

The other four states that are asking a court to halt the funding freeze are listed below:



California

Illinois

Minnesota

New York

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the freeze is related to fraud concerns, however, officials in the five states say the move is unconstitutional and violates regulations linked to federal aid programs.

The freeze impacts the Child Care and Development Fund, which helps low-income families access childcare so they can work.

The lawsuit is being led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who says the administration has not given any "legitimate justification" for stopping the funds.

