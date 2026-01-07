Colorado federal child care, family assistance funding frozen due to fraud concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it froze access to certain federal child care and family assistance funds for California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

The agency says this follows "serious concerns about widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars in state-administered programs."

Last week, the Trump administration detailed its investigation into "fraudulent" Minnesota day care centers.

“Families who rely on child care and family assistance programs deserve confidence that these resources are used lawfully and for their intended purpose,” said Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill. “This action reflects our commitment to program integrity, fiscal responsibility, and compliance with federal requirements.”

The following three programs overseen by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) will be impacted in the five Democratic-led states:



Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Social Services Block Grant (SSBG)

As of November 2025, 2,407 El Paso County households were involved in TANF. State Representative Brittany Pettersen says 27,000 children and their families rely on TANF and programs like it in Colorado. She says President Trump is using kids as political pawns.

"It's just devastating to think about what this is going to do their lives and the opportunities that they have," said Pettersen. "But also the level that he'll go because the governor won't bend the knee to his wishes."

Pettersen says Colorado does not have a fraud or transparency problem with the government and that this move is about "political retribution."

“This is the fourth thing that the President has done since Governor Polis said that he will not transfer Tina Peters to a federal prison," said Pettersen. "He has gone after Coloradans every step of the way."

Prior to confirmation from HHS, reports were circulating of a funding freeze following an article from the New York Post. President Trump shared the article on his Truth Social account.

News5 reached out to El Paso County regarding the report. They sent us the following statement:

We support President Trump’s efforts to eliminate fraud and close loopholes created under the Biden Administration. The exploitation of these loopholes has led to egregious schemes to steal money from taxpayers, currently estimated to be in the billions. When funds are misused, it is taxpayers and families truly in need that ultimately pay the price.



El Paso County takes fraud seriously and is committed to rigorous oversight to ensure programs are administered efficiently and as intended. El Paso County stands ready to work with federal partners and urges the State of Colorado to engage constructively with the administration and meet federal accountability expectations to uphold these standards and protect both taxpayers and families.



The Child Care and Development Fund is distributed by the state to local counties through the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP). It is currently unclear whether any changes will occur or how they would be implemented at the county level. At this time, the State of Colorado has not provided counties guidance regarding these reports. Until formal direction is received, DHS operations and services remain unchanged. El Paso County Spokesperson

According to El Paso County, TANF is a federal program that provides financial assistance to low-income families.

HHS says letters were sent to the governors of the five impacted states. They were notified that access to funding is restricted pending further reviewing, impacting the following totals:



CCDF: nearly $2.4 billion

TANF: $7.35 billion

SSBG: $869 million



TANF and SSBG are meant to be used by states to support families with children, including assistance with child care costs and other essential services. ACF has also identified concerns that these benefits intended for American citizens and lawful residents may have been improperly provided to individuals who are not eligible under federal law. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The five states will now be required to submit a justification and receipt documentation before any federal payment is released. According to HHS, "funds will remain frozen in this fashion until ACF completes a review and determines that states are in compliance with federal requirements."

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com. Follow Meghan Glova KOAA on Facebook.

___

New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters A new law is restricting how your home is powered. Gas furnaces and water heaters installed in Colorado must adhere to strict emission standards beginning this year. New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.