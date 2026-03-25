Colorado Democratic and Republican Assemblies to be hosted in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Republican and Democratic Parties will be hosting their respective assemblies in Pueblo this year.

On Saturday, March 28, the Democratic Party will be at Pueblo Memorial Hall to bring together Democratic delegates from across the state.

The party will also vote for candidates running for statewide and local offices to advance to the Democratic primary ballot.

On Saturday, April 10, the Republican Party will be at Colorado State University - Pueblo to bring together Republican candidates running for various offices.

They will be voting for candidates running for statewide and local offices to advance to the Republican primary ballot.

The State Assemblies allow the two parties to discuss priorities, candidates, and plans that align with each party's political plans.

For more information about the assemblies, it is recommended that you contact your state party leadership.

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