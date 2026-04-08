City of Woodland Park elects new mayor, election results

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — Voters in Woodland Park voted for their mayor, city council members, and ballot questions.

On Tuesday, Woodland Park election judges processed and counted 2,259 ballots; 36.9% of all eligible mailed ballots.

The unofficial election results are listed below:



Mayor:

George Jones, 1591 votes

City Council - In Ballot Order

Don Dezellem, 1613 votes Catherine Nakai, 1746 votes Seth Bryant, 1757 votes Mary Sekowski, 870 votes Jeffrey Geer, 1590 votes

Ballot Questions

1 - FAILED (902 'Yes' votes, 1,282 'No' votes) SHALL SECTION 8.3 OF THE CITY OF WOODLAND PARK CHARTER BE AMENDED TO PERMIT MORE TIME FOR AN INCUMBENT TO RESIGN BEFORE THE CITY IS REQUIRED TO CONDUCT A RECALL ELECTION? 2 - PASSED (1,512 'Yes' votes, 575 'No' votes)

SHALL SECTION 3.5 OF THE CITY OF WOODLAND PARK CHARTER, CONCERNING COUNCIL VACANCIES BE AMENDED TO CORRECT DRAFTING ERRORS, AND SHALL SECTION.16.6 CONCERNING DUTIES OF THE MANAGER UPON INITIAL ADOPTION OF THE CHARTER, BE REPEALED AS OUTDATED? 3 FAILED (1,029 'Yes' votes, 1,113 'No' votes)

SHALL THE CITY OF WOODLAND PARK CODE BE AMENDED TO PROVIDE FOR A STIPEND OF $800/MO. FOR THE MAYOR, $700./MO. FOR THE MAYOR PRO TEM, AND $600./MO. FOR MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL?



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