City leaders share updates on parks, housing, and homeless outreach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs city leaders shared updates on parks, housing and homeless outreach Thursday evening during a District 5 community meeting for the Cragmor and Papeton neighborhoods.

Councilmember Nancy Henjum hosted the meeting, which was held at Edison Elementary School. Community members had the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

Officials announced a $700,000 grant to study underground conditions at Portal Park, with work planned in 2027. Improvements at the park that are completed include the following:



three bear-proof trash cans

two picnic benches

tree trimming

court striping with pickleball lanes

removal of an unsafe slide at the pool

"When that grant comes through in '27 to look at the mining and underneath Portal Park, that's going to help determine whether a new swimming pool comes in. We heard more about that. I think that is a positive step," said Bob Falcone, a community member.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department's Homeless Outreach Program also highlighted a new cold-weather pilot program, which began this week. It allows unhoused community members to ride city buses for free so they can reach shelters during extreme cold.

