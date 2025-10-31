Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City Council considering using recreational marijuana sales tax for CSPD, CSFD

Colorado Springs City Council is considering using money generated from recreational marijuana sales tax for police and fire.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council is considering using money generated from recreational marijuana sales tax for police and fire.

This comes amid the city's $31 million budget shortfall.

In a meeting Wednesday, City Council moved forward on a proposal to use money generated from the tax to cover costs for public safety. This would include covering the following:

  • police overtime
  • technology for police
  • training academy for new firefighters

These are all areas that faced cuts in the upcoming budget.

Recreational marijuana sales began in April.

The city anticipates by the end of 2026, the tax will generate about $4 million. Some of the money will go towards Downtown's Clean and Safe Program, as well as mental health services.

Voters previously approved a measure to put these tax dollars toward the following:

  • public safety
  • mental health
  • PTSD programs

City Council will vote on next year's budget in November.

