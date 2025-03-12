City Council approves southern Colorado Rail Park's initial annexation plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council approved the initial reading for annexation of 3,100 acres south of the city. The land is just west of I-25 between Fountain and Fort Carson.

According to developers, the goal is to have multiple rail services available to manufactures which open in this area.

According to Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC President and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, proximity to Fort Carson and I-25 is not the only reason this area would be good for manufacturers to set up shop.

"In the Colorado Springs MSA, there are only 17 sites listed as industrial sites. The majority of those are less than 10 acres," she said. "This site is 3,100 acres. It's a unicorn site."

According to a representative for the development team, rail service offered would lead to competition as well.

"It's served by both of our class one railroads, BNSF and Union Pacific," said Rep. Steve Mulliken. "Usually railroads don't have to compete. They grow up as monopolies. Here they do."

One question to this potential development is how to get resources, like water, to this site. If approved, the annexed land would not be physically connected to current Colorado Springs city limits.

"We plan to take water from Colorado Springs Utilities," said Rep. Mulliken. "It does have, based on utilities calculations, excess water."

As of now, it's not clear what manufacturing companies will move to this area.

"I would recommend both large industrial, heavy industrial users and light industrial," said Reeder Kleymeyer.

Colorado Springs City Council still has to carry out one more reading and vote in order for the annexation to be officially approved. As of Tuesday, that second reading and vote is scheduled for council's next session, March 25.

