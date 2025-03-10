City Clerk's Office tests ballot counting system ahead of April 1 election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs has a City Council Election April 1, so Monday, the City Clerk's Office put the ballot counting system to the test.

It's called a logic and accuracy test.

A board of three election officials put ballots through a tabulation machine to check its accuracy. Once the machine is verified, it is then secured so no one can access and change the tabulations.

The clerk's office says this test is an important part of every election.

"It is imperative that we have accurate machines and that we ensure that the machine is counting correctly and the integrity of election is secure," said William Lamb, Colorado Springs Deputy City Clerk.

Colorado Springs voters should receive their mail-in ballots in the coming days if they have not already received them.

News5 partnered with The Gazette to make sure you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. We hosted six city council forums for each of the districts in Colorado Springs.

News5's Alasyn Zimmerman moderated the forums where the candidates shared their opinions on public safety and growth. You can watch all of the forums below:

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 1

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 2

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 3

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 4

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 5

WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 6

