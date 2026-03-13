Chairman of Colorado Republican Party to resign next month

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party is resigning because of what she calls violent threats and hostility.

Brita Horn made the announcement Thursday evening. She was elected as the GOP Chair about a year ago.

Horn says she will resign on April 17, which is about a week after Republicans across the state are set to meet and vote on candidates for the June primary.

This all comes after earlier this month, Republicans passed a vote of no confidence against Horn by a wide margin.

Horn released the following statement regarding her resignation:

"My fellow Republicans,



Over the last year, I have been honored to serve as the Chairman of the Republican Party here in Colorado. When we came into office last year, we faced a tremendous divide within our party despite the efforts of our silent majority, whose only wish was to do the hard work of electing Republicans.



Unfortunately, that divide has too often been marked by vitriol and hostility. Over the past year, we have endured threats of violence, blackmail attempts, and continued efforts to fracture our party further.



I have done my best to set those issues aside and focus on what truly matters: building a stronger, more united party and helping elect more Republicans. It has been my honor for the opportunity to travel across our great state and work alongside so many dedicated patriots who share that goal.



However, under the continued threat of further division, legal attacks, and escalation within our party, it has become clear that those intent on prolonging this conflict will not stop. We cannot allow this party to be weaponized against our efforts to elect more Republicans. With great sorrow, I will be resigning from my role as Chairman of the Republican Party, effective April 17, 2026, following the Republican State Assembly.



Our party must have a successful State Assembly. Being without a Chairman and Vice Chairman during the critical time leading up to the assembly is not conducive to ensuring this event is successful. We owe it to our candidates and all Republican voters to ensure Republicans have our representation on the ballot.



Electing more Republicans should never place someone in the crosshairs of being on the receiving end of lawsuits, verbal abuse, personal attacks, defamation, libel, and slander. I will never stop fighting for the principles our party is founded on: freedom, limited government, and protecting the conservative way of life." Brita Horn, Chair of the Republican Party of Colorado

___

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.