Bill backed by El Paso and Teller County Sheriff's Offices not moving forward

DENVER — A bill backed by the El Paso and Teller County Sheriff's Offices is not moving forward at the Colorado State Capitol.

Senate Bill 25-047 failed to pass a state senate committee on a party line vote of three to two Tuesday night.

The bill, which had only Republican sponsors, would have allowed sheriffs to notify federal agents when someone wanted for immigration violations is about to be released from county jail.

El Paso County Sheriff authorizes deputies to assist ICE when requested

A similar proposal was struck down at the capitol last year.

The following joined El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell to testify in support of the bill on Tuesday:



Douglas County Undersheriff David Walcher

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin

Weld County Captain Matt Turner

Below is a list of how the senators voted:

Senator Mike Weissman (Chairman) - opposed

Senator Tom Sullivan (Vice Chairman) - opposed

Senator Byron Pelton - supported

Senator Rod Pelton - supported

Senator Matt Ball - opposed

Sheriff Roybal released the following statement regarding the bill not moving forward:

“I am deeply disappointed in the Colorado State Legislature’s lack of commitment to public safety in Colorado. To be clear, the ruling and defeat of Senate Bill 25-047 does not and will not change my Office’s engagement with our partners at ICE regarding matters of criminality in the Pikes Peak region. I will continue working to restore the ICE 287 (g) program and continue the fight to unshackle the hands of law enforcement officials in Colorado from the misguided decision of government officials in Denver.



El Paso County will continue to work with our ICE partners within the strict confines of Colorado law to hold all criminals, including criminal immigrants- accountable.



I thank Senators Byron Pelton and Rod Pelton for their votes supporting SB 25-047, Senator Mark Baisley for leading the charge, and Sheriff Mikesell for his dedication and authoring this critical public safety legislation.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

