Attorney General Phil Weiser kicks off "Fight for Colorado" campaign tour in Pueblo on Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Attorney General Phil Weiser is ramping up his campaign for governor.

Sunday, he kicked off what he's calling his "Fight for Colorado" statewide tour on the steps of the Pueblo County Courthouse.

Weiser says part of the focus of his campaign will be improving public safety and education, along with providing more jobs and housing.

News5 asked Weiser how he's going to balance being the attorney general and focus on his campaign.

"Being Colorado's attorney general is the most important job I have right now. If doing that job to my fullest investability makes it harder to be a candidate, that's fine. I will do a lot of work over the next nine months to make sure the people of Colorado know what I'm doing, why it matters, and what I'll do as governor." Attorney General Phil Weiser, Governor Candidate

Weiser has served as the attorney general of Colorado since 2018.

