Attend '2025 Report Out Community Tour' sessions in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mayor Yemi Mobolade and the Colorado Springs City Council are inviting residents to participate in the remaining sessions of the '2025 Report Out Community Tour.'

According to the city, these events aim to offer the following:



opportunity to engage directly with City leadership

discuss progress made during Mobolade’s first two years in office

provide input on key issues shaping the city's future

Each session will feature live polling and discussions with department leaders that focus on the following:



public safety

infrastructure

housing solutions

economic vitality

community activation

You can view the remaining sessions below:



Tuesday, June 3 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

District 2/North The Classical Academy North Campus Auditorium, 975 Stout Rd.

Wednesday, June 4 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

District 1/Northwest Coronado High School, 1590 W. Fillmore St.

Thursday, June 5 | 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Citywide Telephone Town Hall Community members can participate by phone. To ensure your number is called, register online by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday

Thursday, June 12 | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

District 3/Southwest Pikes Peak State College South Campus Atrium, 5675 S Academy Blvd.



While sessions are open to the public, community members are encouraged to register in advance. To register or to learn more, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

