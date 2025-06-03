Attend '2025 Report Out Community Tour' sessions in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mayor Yemi Mobolade and the Colorado Springs City Council are inviting residents to participate in the remaining sessions of the '2025 Report Out Community Tour.'
According to the city, these events aim to offer the following:
- opportunity to engage directly with City leadership
- discuss progress made during Mobolade’s first two years in office
- provide input on key issues shaping the city's future
Each session will feature live polling and discussions with department leaders that focus on the following:
- public safety
- infrastructure
- housing solutions
- economic vitality
- community activation
You can view the remaining sessions below:
- Tuesday, June 3 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- District 2/North
- The Classical Academy North Campus Auditorium, 975 Stout Rd.
- Wednesday, June 4 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- District 1/Northwest
- Coronado High School, 1590 W. Fillmore St.
- Thursday, June 5 | 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Citywide Telephone Town Hall
- Community members can participate by phone. To ensure your number is called, register online by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday
- Thursday, June 12 | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- District 3/Southwest
- Pikes Peak State College South Campus Atrium, 5675 S Academy Blvd.
While sessions are open to the public, community members are encouraged to register in advance. To register or to learn more, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.
___
____
