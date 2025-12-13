Another Palmer Lake Trustee resigns from position Friday

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Another Palmer Lake Trustee has resigned from his position. The Town of Palmer Lake says Michael Boyett submitted his resignation effective Friday, citing health concerns after a heart procedure last month.

Boyett wrote in part the following in his resignation letter:

“It seems civility, thoughtful comments, and the ability to see the other side of an issue have taken a back seat to anger and abuse... In November of this year, I underwent a heart procedure that was brought on, in part, by the stress I feel as a Palmer Lake trustee. My cardiologist advised me to get out of politics, so I am going to take his advice and resign my position as a Palmer Lake Trustee effective December 12, 2025." Michael Boyett

Boyett is the fourth Trustee to resign in the last six months. At Thursday night's meeting, Tim Caves stepped down from the Board of Trustees, and the Town Attorney, Scott Krob, also resigned.

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees will now determine how to move forward with the vacancy. For more information on town meetings and updates, visit the Town of Palmer Lake's website.

___

Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC announcing a major new project during a special event at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Wednesday. Swire, Coca-Cola announces $475 million manufacturing plant for Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.