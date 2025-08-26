Amid decline in marijuana sales, Manitou Springs voters to decide on tourism tax increase this fall

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Manitou Springs voters will decide this Election Day whether to give city council the authority to raise the city's excise tax from 5% to as high as 14%.

The proposed ballot measure would allow the city to increase taxes on tourism services, including ticket sales at attractions, which include the following:



Manitou Cliff Dwellings

Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Adventures Out West

Mayor John Graham said an increase would be implemented immediately if voters approve the measure.

"I expect it to be the higher end, in (the) 12-14% range," said Graham.

The mayor emphasized that visitors, not residents, would bear the cost of the tax increase.

"The tax would basically be paid for by visitors," said Graham.

However, some tourism businesses have opposed the measure. The owner of Adventures Out West advocated for a smaller increase to 9% instead of 14%, expressing concern about the impact on tourism.

In a statement Adventures Out West's owner said tourists "are the bread and butter for Manitou" and warned that "Manitou is progressively chasing the tourist away."

Visitors like Bobby Gutierrez, who traveled from Oregon with his family to visit the historic Penny Arcade, said the tax increase could affect their spending decisions.

"If it's already at a point where it's becoming cost prohibitive, that's when I'll start looking for other things to do," said Gutierrez.

The city is considering the tax increase after losing sales tax revenue when recreational marijuana sales began in Colorado Springs.

Graham acknowledged the difficult position the city faces.

"I'd prefer to not have to do this, let's put it that way. We need to figure out how we're gonna pay the city's bills," said Graham.

If voters reject the excise tax increase, Graham said the tax burden may eventually shift to residents, though that consideration is likely years away.

___

Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA). "Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains." Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.