AG Phil Weiser wins Democratic Assembly; secures top line on primary ballot for governor

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Phil Weiser has won the Democratic Party's state assembly nomination.

Weiser earned 90% of party delegates and secured the top line on the Democratic primary ballot for governor ahead of the June 30 primary.

The win comes after Weiser delivered a speech at the assembly in Pueblo. He highlighted his record against President Trump and the current administration, as well as corporations that he claims have taken advantage of Coloradans.

“This victory is proof that when we show up for Coloradans and fight – we win."



“The choice in the governor’s race is crystal clear: Michael Bennet is the candidate of Washington, and I’m the candidate of Colorado. I’m not backed by out-of-state billionaires – I’m powered by the people of Colorado, and as governor, I’ll show up and fight for all Coloradans each and every day.” AG Phil Weiser

The Colorado Republican Party State Assembly is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, at Colorado State University - Pueblo.

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