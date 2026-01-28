AG Phil Weiser visits Colorado Springs, meets with veterans and nonprofit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser made a few stops in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Weiser is one of 45 candidates registered to run for governor.

The Democratic candidate visited Mount Carmel Veteran Service Center. He listed to local veterans' expectations for the upcoming governors race.

Weiser says if he becomes governor, he wants to help with veteran trauma and provide more economic opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

"We need to recognize that people who put their lives on the line for freedom and for us deserve our support, and a job that I take seriously as Attorney General and as governor is to show that support, to honor that support and to remember their service," said Wesier.

Weiser also stopped by Safe Passage, the local nonprofit that helps children and their families navigate and heal from abuse. Two mental health therapists are new to the staff.

Mo Basenberg, the Executive Director of Safe Passage, says southern Colorado has a shortage of mental health providers, and children can't wait to get help.

"We do that free of charge for those children, which is really a huge game changer to equalizing that care, so, we went from seeing two kids to seeing over 50 in just one year," said Basenberg.

Safe Passage is the only child advocacy center in the state that has several partner agencies, which include medical and law enforcement, all operating under one roof.

The co-location minimizes the trauma to families as they go through abuse investigators.

Another Democratic candidate running for governor is U.S. Senator Michael Bennet.

Candidates running for the Republican nomination include Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell and U.S. Representative Greg Lopez, who currently represents Colorado's Fourth Congressional District.

Voters will decide on a new governor on November 3.

___

Inside the 'Southeast Strong' Plan to Revitalize a Part of Colorado Springs After years in the making, the "Southeast Strong" plan is ready for review. This report breaks down the key proposals, from attracting major retailers and supporting small businesses to creating new cultural centers. Inside the 'Southeast Strong' Plan to Revitalize a Part of Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.