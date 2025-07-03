A vote to vote: Palmer Lake citizens to decide if town's future annexation requests require voter approval

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — A new ballot measure in Palmer Lake would give citizens the power to vote on all future annexations, including the controversial Buc-ee's project.

"It's essential, the people need to have a voice. That's what Independence Day is all about," said Trina Shook, a business owner along Highway 105 for more than 10 years.

Shook runs Monumental Med Spa, a wellness business in the small town.

"I like the small town feel. I like that I get to help people feel better, whether it's physically or aesthetically," said Shook.

Shook said she's heard from her local clientele that an opportunity to vote on future annexations is desired.

"People were fearful when it came to the recall ballot, but everybody I know was in favor of putting the power back in the hands of the people to vote," said Shook .

The ballot question now before Palmer Lake citizens establishes four different clauses, with the main one requiring voter approval for any annexations.

Some residents said the Board of Trustees could have approved this ordinance without putting it to a vote. I reached out to acting Palmer Lake Mayor Dennis Stern and Buc-ee's and am still waiting for comment.

"You look at the areas, about 20,000 people, 2,600 people in Palmer Lake, down to seven people making the decision for 20,000 people right now," said Matt Beverly of Tri Lakes Preservation Inc.

Like Shook, Beverly has been outspoken against the Buc-ee's annexation, but both said this ability for Palmer Lake residents to vote goes beyond their personal beliefs on Buc-ee's.

Beverly added that referendums on annexations are popular based on his outreach.

"We canvassed, and overwhelmingly, the people said, yes, we want the vote possibility," said Beverly.

Another aspect of this ballot question is if passed, it would give Palmer Lake citizens the chance to reverse any annexation approved by the town government within a year of Election Day.

This means if Palmer Lake approves an annexation between now and September, voters would be able to reverse it.

