Podcast: Lawson Craddock’s bumps, bruises and fundraising prowess

American cycling star Lawson Craddock has seen his share of spills and thrills during his career, including a dramatic crash in the Tour de France that left him bloodied and with a broken scapula. But Craddock is healed up and ready to go for these Tokyo Games.

Craddock, 29, covers an array of topics in this episode of In The Village with podcast host Elizabeth Beisel. The cyclist discusses raising big bucks to repair his hurricane battered velodrome back home in Houston, his collection of way too many bicycles and this piece of sound logic: “I can tell you that racing these days is a whole lot easier when you don’t have a fracture in your shoulder blade.”

