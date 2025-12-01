10 Years Later: The Shooting at Planned Parenthood, a News5 Special

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Nov. 27, 2015, a gunman opened fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, killing University of Colorado Colorado Springs police officer Garrett Swasey, Iraq War veteran Ke’Arre M. Stewart, and mother Jennifer Markovsky, and wounding nine others, including multiple law enforcement officers.

This documentary honors those who were killed, the loved ones they left behind, and the survivors whose lives were forever changed. Survivors such as Ozy Licano, who narrowly escaped with his life, and medical responders like ER nurse Michael Hagiwara, who rushed in to treat the wounded with whatever supplies were at hand, embody both the trauma and the courage of that day.

