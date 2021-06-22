Viewer Photos: The month of May

COLORADO — During the month of May, KOAA viewers captured and shared a number of spectacular photos that showcase Colorado from a number of dazzling angles.

For this video in particular, be on the lookout for plenty of great shots showcasing the night sky, the flight of the Thunderbirds, and mountain vistas.

The video gallery attached above display the work of several dedicated photographers and also those that happened to be in the right place at the right time and snapped the perfect picture.

Thank you to all those who shared their pictures with our station and thank you also for continuing to capture our state's beauty every day.

Share your images and videos with us via the following methods:

